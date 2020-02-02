Telecom Cloud Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- AT&T, Verizon Communication, BT Group plc, Orange Business Services, CenturyLink

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Telecom Cloud Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Telecom Cloud market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Telecom Cloud market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Telecom Cloud players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Telecom Cloud industry situations. According to the research, the Telecom Cloud market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Telecom Cloud market.

Global telecom cloud market was valued at USD 11.20 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 71.12 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.80% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Telecom Cloud Market include:

AT&T

Verizon Communication

BT Group plc

Orange Business Services

CenturyLink

China Telecommunication Corporation

Telus Corporation

Deutsche Telekom AG

NTT Communications

TATA Communications

ZTE Corporation

IBM

Ericsson