Telecom Billing Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- SAP SG, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, NEC Corporation, Comverse

The Telecom Billing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Telecom Billing market includes Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Telecom Billing players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Telecom Billing industry situations. According to the research, the Telecom Billing market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Telecom Billing Market was valued at USD 9.40 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 20.05 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.76% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Telecom Billing Market include:

SAP SG

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett-Packard

NEC Corporation

Comverse

Huawei Technologies

Amdocs

Accenture

Alcatel-Lucent