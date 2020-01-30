According to a new market research study of “Teeth Whitening to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, and Distribution Channel”. The global teeth whitening market is anticipated to reach US$ 8,408.70 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,857.61 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global teeth whitening market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global teeth whitening market, based on the product, is segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, white light teeth whitening device, and other products. The distribution channel is segmented into offline sales and online sales. In 2018, the offline sales segment held the largest market share of the teeth whitening market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 due to factors such as the growing number of small/private dental clinics, increasing dental clinic visits, and growing number of pharmacies and retail stores offering teeth whitening products.

The market for teeth whitening is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising awareness for oral hygiene, increased adoption of home teeth whitening kits and technological advancements in teeth whitening products. Moreover, the booming cosmetic dentistry industry are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Dentists have a wide range of equipment and systems which enhance the look of a patient’s teeth. These days, cosmetic dentistry has gained enormous popularity than ever; it includes techniques right from whitening, shaping to closing spaces, and substituting teeth. Over time, teeth become discolored or stained due to smoking, consuming medications, foods, tea, coffee, wine, and others. Using a whitening process, the dentist bleaches teeth. The dentists can perform procedures or else can provide products to use at home. Teeth whitening procedures will never go out of demand, and most of the patients are opting for procedures that give natural-looking white teeth and not overly-white. Besides looking a bit weird, super-white teeth also lead to weak enamel and are also observed as heavily treated teeth. Advancements in cosmetic dentistry have led to options where patients can ask for healthy, naturally white teeth. Tooth whitening has become one of the most popular treatments of cosmetic dentistry in both men as well as women, as these processes are affordable as well as effective.

The oral and dental hygiene is essential to prevent oneself from oral diseases. Good oral health can be achieved by maintaining good habits and hygiene. The staining of the surface of the teeth is termed as extrinsic teeth stain. Extrinsic tooth stains are usually caused due to consumption of tobacco, frequent consumption of coffee, tea, wine, or cola drinks. Staining below the surface of the tooth is termed as intrinsic tooth staining. Furthermore, poor dental hygiene, like inadequate flossing or brushing, leads to tooth discoloration. Also, various diseases that affect the teeth enamel and dentin can result in tooth discoloration. In order to increase awareness about oral hygiene and teeth whitening, many private and government organizations conduct conferences, surveys, and programs worldwide, in order to decrease the risks of oral diseases.

The leading companies operating in the teeth whitening market include Brodie & Stone, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CCA Industries, Inc., Supersmile, Henkel, and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. among others. The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the teeth whitening market. For instance, in October 2018, Church & Dwight acquired Water Pik, Inc. to expand their business. Oral care portfolio gives Church & Dwight a leading position in a growing category with tailwinds as the population ages and consumer interest in oral health continues to expand.

