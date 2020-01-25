Technological innovations show way of growth for Slideway Oils/Lubricants market2018 – 2028

Global Slideway Oils/Lubricants Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Segmentation:

The slideway oils/lubricants market is segmented on the basis of base oil, slideway orientation, product grade, and end use industry.

On the basis of base oil, slideway oils/lubricants are segmented as:

Mineral Oil Based

Synthetic Oil Based

On the basis of slideway orientation, slideway oils/lubricants are segmented into:

Horizontal Slideway Lubrication

Vertical Slideway Lubrication

Inclined Slideway Lubrication

On the basis of product grade, slideway oils/lubricants are segmented as:

ISO VG 68

ISO VG 220

ISO VG 32

ISO VG 100

Others (ISO 22, ISO 32, ISO 150)

On the basis of end use industry, slideway oils/lubricants are segmented by:

Automobile Industries

Construction Industries

Food and Beverages Industries

Plastic Industries

Mining Industries

Others

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific has been a dominant product market for slideway oils/lubricants due to the emerging automotive sector, mainly in countries like India and China. It is projected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Other countries like Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, and Taiwan are key regions for the growth of the slideway oils/lubricants market. Coupled with the increase in the automotive sector, increased investment on infrastructural progress, including rail and road networks, can be a factor that propels the slideway oils/lubricants market. Positive growth in the vehicle and components manufacturing sectors due to increased consumer demand will augment product demand for slideway oils/lubricants.

On account of industrialization along with promising government support, the demand for slideway oils/lubricants is expected increase in India. Recently, the Government of India has taken several initiatives to boost Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in various manufacturing sectors. This will play a vital role in the slideway oils/lubricants market.

Among other regions, North America follows Asia Pacific, owing to the growing machinery demand in several end-use companies. Prospective growth in the construction sector, mainly in the United States of America, will have an encouraging impact on the slideway oils/lubricants market.

List of Key Participants:

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Lubrita Europe B.V.

Morris Lubricants

Rustx Hi-Tech International

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Smith and Allan

PetroÃ¢â¬Canada Lubricants Inc.

Valvoline Inc.

Lubricants NZ LTD

CONDAT

Rocol ITW

Prolube Lubricants

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

