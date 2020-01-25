Technological innovations show way of growth for Additive Manufacturing market2017 – 2025

Additive Manufacturing Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Additive Manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Additive Manufacturing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the recent times, the application of additive manufacturing has expanded due to the increase in the usage of nickel superalloy for jet engine parts, repairing of heat-treated steels and components, and direct laser sintering of titanium for aerospace components. AM also helps in reducing the weight by optimizing design structure and improved geometric shapes with advanced functionalities. In addition to this customization without any additional cost, additive manufacturing also significantly reduces the production steps, which makes them time-efficient. Concurrently, the primary driver in the global additive manufacturing market are rapid production at reduced cost and ease of development of customized products. Additionally, freedom in designing is enabled by additive manufacturing as it negates the constraints of tooling and machining. Among the restraints that may hinder the growth rate of the market, the factor of process control and complete understanding of the process is foremost. However, an opportunity for the market players is the participation of small companies in the global market, which will help in mergers and acquisitions, and ultimately help the players expand their outreach.

The global market for additive manufacturing can be segmented on the basis of application and geography. By application, the market can be divided into consumer products or electronics, medical or dental, automotive, aerospace, and tools or molds. Geographically, the report evaluates the regional markets for additive manufacturing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The key players in the global additive manufacturing market include 3D Systems Corporation, Biomedical Modeling Inc., Arcam AB, 3T Rpd Ltd., Envisiontec GmbH, Fcubic Ab, Fcubic AB, Eos GmbH, Gpi Prototype & Manufacturing Services Inc., Limacorporate S.P.A., Electro Optical Systems, Layerwise NV, Greatbatch Inc., Medical Modeling Inc., Renishaw PLC, Objet Ltd., Materialise NV, Morris Tech. Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Stratasys Inc. and Slm Solutions GmbH.

