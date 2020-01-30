Team Sportswear Market 2021-2024 is projected to Flourish at a CAGR of 8.5%

Global team sportswear market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 7% during the time period i.e. 2017-2020. Furthermore, the market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 8.5% over the time period of 2021-2024. Increasing sports events globally is the major dynamic factor behind the expansion of team sportswear market.

Moreover, rising awareness among the population toward fitness is increasing outdoor sports activities which is anticipated to grow the market of team sports globally. Further, increasing adoption of innovative sports wear among individuals and teams are expected to propel the demand for team sports in near future.

North America is slated to account for a leading share of 37% in 2016 in the team sports market. Rapid growing and expansion of basketball and football in the region is anticipated to foster the growth of the North America team sports market. Besides, high popularity of pro football and volleyball league is also expected to drive the growth of team sports market in the North America. U.S. and Canada is the prominent market in the region.

Global team sports market is segmented on the basis of sports into basketball team sport, football team sport, volleyball team sport, cricket team sport, rugby team sport and others. Football team sport segment (27.0% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of team sports across the globe. Further, global football team sports market is anticipated to reach USD 6,894.0 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 3,693.9 Million in 2016.

In addition to this, global team sportswear market is segmented into demography into male and female, out of which, male segment with more than 60% market share is anticipated to have largest share by the end of 2024. Further, global male team sportswear market is anticipated to reach more than USD 15 Billion by the end of 2024 from USD 8 Billion in 2016. In addition to this, global male team sports market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 7% in 2024 as compared to previous year.

