Tax Software Market 2020: Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Tax software is defined as a type of computer software designed to help individuals or companies prepare for and file income, corporate and similar tax returns.
The global Tax Software market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Tax Software by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Vertex, Inc.
Avalara
SOVOS
H&R Block
EGov Systems
Intuit Inc.
Xero
Thomson Reuters
Exactor
Wolters Kluwer
FedTax
Drake Software
BLUCORA
LumaTax
LegalRaasta.com
Service Objects
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Small Business and Individuals
Midsize Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Tax Software Industry
Figure Tax Software Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Tax Software
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Tax Software
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Tax Software
Table Global Tax Software Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Tax Software Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Cloud Based
Table Major Company List of Cloud Based
3.1.2 On-Premises
Table Major Company List of On-Premises
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Tax Software Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Tax Software Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Tax Software Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Vertex, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Vertex, Inc. Profile
Table Vertex, Inc. Overview List
4.1.2 Vertex, Inc. Products & Services
4.1.3 Vertex, Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Vertex, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Avalara (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Avalara Profile
Table Avalara Overview List
4.2.2 Avalara Products & Services
4.2.3 Avalara Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Avalara (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 SOVOS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 SOVOS Profile
Table SOVOS Overview List
4.3.2 SOVOS Products & Services
4.3.3 SOVOS Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of SOVOS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 H&R Block (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 H&R Block Profile
Table H&R Block Overview List
4.4.2 H&R Block Products & Services
4.4.3 H&R Block Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of H&R Block (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 EGov Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 EGov Systems Profile
Table EGov Systems Overview List
4.5.2 EGov Systems Products & Services
4.5.3 EGov Systems Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of EGov Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Intuit Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Intuit Inc. Profile
Table Intuit Inc. Overview List
4.6.2 Intuit Inc. Products & Services
4.6.3 Intuit Inc. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Intuit Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Xero (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Xero Profile
Table Xero Overview List
4.7.2 Xero Products & Services
4.7.3 Xero Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Xero (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Thomson Reuters (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Thomson Reuters Profile
Table Thomson Reuters Overview List
4.8.2 Thomson Reuters Products & Services
4.8.3 Thomson Reuters Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Thomson Reuters (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Exactor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Exactor Profile
Table Exactor Overview List
4.9.2 Exactor Products & Services
4.9.3 Exactor Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Exactor (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Wolters Kluwer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Wolters Kluwer Profile
Table Wolters Kluwer Overview List
4.10.2 Wolters Kluwer Products & Services
4.10.3 Wolters Kluwer Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Wolters Kluwer (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 FedTax (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 FedTax Profile
Table FedTax Overview List
4.11.2 FedTax Products & Services
4.11.3 FedTax Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of FedTax (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Drake Software (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Drake Software Profile
Table Drake Software Overview List
4.12.2 Drake Software Products & Services
4.12.3 Drake Software Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Drake Software (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 BLUCORA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 BLUCORA Profile
Table BLUCORA Overview List
4.13.2 BLUCORA Products & Services
4.13.3 BLUCORA Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of BLUCORA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 LumaTax (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 LumaTax Profile
Table LumaTax Overview List
4.14.2 LumaTax Products & Services
4.14.3 LumaTax Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of LumaTax (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 LegalRaasta.com (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 LegalRaasta.com Profile
Table LegalRaasta.com Overview List
4.15.2 LegalRaasta.com Products & Services
4.15.3 LegalRaasta.com Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of LegalRaasta.com (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Service Objects (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Service Objects Profile
Table Service Objects Overview List
4.16.2 Service Objects Products & Services
4.16.3 Service Objects Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Service Objects (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Tax Software Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Tax Software Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Tax Software Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Tax Software Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Tax Software Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Tax Software MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Tax Software Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Tax Software Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Small Business and Individuals
Figure Tax Software Demand in Small Business and Individuals, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.2 Demand in Midsize Enterprise
Figure Tax Software Demand in Midsize Enterprise, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.1.3 Demand in Large Enterprise
Figure Tax Software Demand in Large Enterprise, 2015-2019, in USD Million
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Tax Software Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Tax Software Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Tax Software Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Tax Software Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Tax Software Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Tax Software Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Tax Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Tax Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Tax Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Tax Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Tax Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Tax Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Tax Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Tax Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Tax Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Tax Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Tax Software Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
