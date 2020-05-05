Tax Software Market 2020: Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Tax software is defined as a type of computer software designed to help individuals or companies prepare for and file income, corporate and similar tax returns.

The global Tax Software market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Tax Software by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Vertex, Inc.

Avalara

SOVOS

H&R Block

EGov Systems

Intuit Inc.

Xero

Thomson Reuters

Exactor

Wolters Kluwer

FedTax

Drake Software

BLUCORA

LumaTax

LegalRaasta.com

Service Objects

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Small Business and Individuals

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Tax Software Industry

Figure Tax Software Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Tax Software

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Tax Software

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Tax Software

Table Global Tax Software Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Tax Software Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Cloud Based

Table Major Company List of Cloud Based

3.1.2 On-Premises

Table Major Company List of On-Premises

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Tax Software Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Tax Software Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Tax Software Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Vertex, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Vertex, Inc. Profile

Table Vertex, Inc. Overview List

4.1.2 Vertex, Inc. Products & Services

4.1.3 Vertex, Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Vertex, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Avalara (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Avalara Profile

Table Avalara Overview List

4.2.2 Avalara Products & Services

4.2.3 Avalara Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Avalara (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 SOVOS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 SOVOS Profile

Table SOVOS Overview List

4.3.2 SOVOS Products & Services

4.3.3 SOVOS Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SOVOS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 H&R Block (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 H&R Block Profile

Table H&R Block Overview List

4.4.2 H&R Block Products & Services

4.4.3 H&R Block Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of H&R Block (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 EGov Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 EGov Systems Profile

Table EGov Systems Overview List

4.5.2 EGov Systems Products & Services

4.5.3 EGov Systems Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of EGov Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Intuit Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Intuit Inc. Profile

Table Intuit Inc. Overview List

4.6.2 Intuit Inc. Products & Services

4.6.3 Intuit Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Intuit Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Xero (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Xero Profile

Table Xero Overview List

4.7.2 Xero Products & Services

4.7.3 Xero Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Xero (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Thomson Reuters (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Thomson Reuters Profile

Table Thomson Reuters Overview List

4.8.2 Thomson Reuters Products & Services

4.8.3 Thomson Reuters Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Thomson Reuters (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Exactor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Exactor Profile

Table Exactor Overview List

4.9.2 Exactor Products & Services

4.9.3 Exactor Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Exactor (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Wolters Kluwer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Wolters Kluwer Profile

Table Wolters Kluwer Overview List

4.10.2 Wolters Kluwer Products & Services

4.10.3 Wolters Kluwer Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Wolters Kluwer (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 FedTax (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 FedTax Profile

Table FedTax Overview List

4.11.2 FedTax Products & Services

4.11.3 FedTax Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of FedTax (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Drake Software (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Drake Software Profile

Table Drake Software Overview List

4.12.2 Drake Software Products & Services

4.12.3 Drake Software Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Drake Software (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 BLUCORA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 BLUCORA Profile

Table BLUCORA Overview List

4.13.2 BLUCORA Products & Services

4.13.3 BLUCORA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of BLUCORA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 LumaTax (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 LumaTax Profile

Table LumaTax Overview List

4.14.2 LumaTax Products & Services

4.14.3 LumaTax Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LumaTax (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 LegalRaasta.com (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 LegalRaasta.com Profile

Table LegalRaasta.com Overview List

4.15.2 LegalRaasta.com Products & Services

4.15.3 LegalRaasta.com Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LegalRaasta.com (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Service Objects (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Service Objects Profile

Table Service Objects Overview List

4.16.2 Service Objects Products & Services

4.16.3 Service Objects Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Service Objects (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Tax Software Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Tax Software Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Tax Software Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Tax Software Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Tax Software Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Tax Software MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Tax Software Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Tax Software Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Small Business and Individuals

Figure Tax Software Demand in Small Business and Individuals, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.2 Demand in Midsize Enterprise

Figure Tax Software Demand in Midsize Enterprise, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.3 Demand in Large Enterprise

Figure Tax Software Demand in Large Enterprise, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Tax Software Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Tax Software Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Tax Software Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Tax Software Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Tax Software Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Tax Software Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Tax Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Tax Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Tax Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Tax Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Tax Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Tax Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Tax Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Tax Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Tax Software Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Tax Software Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Tax Software Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

