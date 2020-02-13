Taiwan Sports Nutrition Market are in huge demand across the globe

Taiwan Sports nutrition is a branch of science that deals in intake of products by an athlete to improve performance in sports activities, build strength, promote muscle growth, and increase stamina. There is an increased demand for sports nutrition among the population, owing to changes in lifestyle. At present, bodybuilders are the major users of sports supplements.

The Taiwan sports nutrition market growth is driven by increase in health consciousness among the population and surge in the number of health clubs and fitness centers. Moreover, increase in demand for protein-based sports nutrition products, including protein supplements and powders, owing to its benefits such as enhanced immunity, high nutritional value, and weight management propel the market growth.

However, availability of counterfeit products at cheap prices affects the sales of reputed companies and affects their brand reputation. Conversely, rise in demand for sports nutrition across developing countries and expansion of distribution channels are expected to provide several opportunities in the near future.

The Taiwan sports nutrition market is segmented on the basis of based product, end user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, it is bifurcated into protein powder, Iso drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine/BCAA and others), supplement powder, RTD protein drinks, Iso & other sports drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars, and other supplements.

Based on end user, it is categorized into bodybuilders, athletes, recreational users, and lifestyle users. On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into large retail & mass merchandisers, small retail, drug & specialty stores, fitness institutions, and online & others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition, Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Post Holdings, Inc., GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Key Benefits

The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the Taiwan sports nutrition market.

Factors affecting market growth and projections from 2014 to 2022 are included in the report.

The report provides quantitative & qualitative analysis to assist stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.

An in-depth analysis of key segments demonstrates different types of product and end user to stakeholders.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies.

