Tahini Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019-2026

In 2018, the market size of Tahini Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tahini .

This report studies the global market size of Tahini , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Tahini Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Tahini history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the competition in the global tahini market. Key categories of providers covered in the report are tahini suppliers, manufacturers, and a list of major retailers and raw material suppliers. Detailed profiles of tahini providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the global tahini market.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type Paste & Spreads Desserts & Other Sweets Sauces & Dips

By Distribution Channel Modern Retail Conventional Retail Exports HORECA

By Product Size Below 50 Grams 50 – 150 Grams Above 150 Grams

By Production Process Industrial Process Conventional Process

By Region North America GCC West Asia North Africa South Europe U.K. Rest of Europe Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of Middle East & Africa



Research methodology

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global tahini market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses, based on the technology trends. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category. Bottom-up approach has been used to validate numbers reached and the market numbers for end use applications. Macro-economic indicators such as GDP, wholesale & retail trade, merchandise trade and prices have been considered to arrive at indicated market numbers.

Key metrics

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. Further, all market segments are analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify various key trends governing the global tahini market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global tahini market. Finally, we know the importance of dissecting the different market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global tahini market, and towards this end, we have developed a market attractiveness index to help market players identify current and future market opportunities.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Tahini product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tahini , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tahini in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Tahini competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Tahini breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Tahini market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tahini sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.