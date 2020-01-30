Stage and Scenery Equipment Market Strategic Insights 2027 – Protech,Trekwerk,Electronics Theatre Controls (ETC) Connects,eZ-Hoist,J. R. Clancy, Inc

The Stage and Scenery Equipment Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Stage and Scenery Equipment Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Stage and Scenery Equipment Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, such as the rise in demand for automated rigging systems. The stage and scenery facilitate in easy movement of overhead scenery, backgrounds, audio and lighting units. These automated stage and scenery equipment are favored by theatres and clubs in countries that are grappling labor shortage, which a major factor fueling the market growth over the years. The growth of the market for stage and scenery equipment is promising during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, pertaining to various aspects such as increasing development or up gradation of old theatres, clubs, and ballrooms.

The global stage and scenery equipment market accounted for US$ 527.1 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 651.0 Mn by 2025.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Protech

2. Trekwerk

3. Electronics Theatre Controls (ETC) Connects

4. eZ-Hoist

5. J. R. Clancy, Inc.

6. Mountain Production Inc.

7. TAIT Towers

8. Texas Scenic Company Inc.

9. Theatre Rigging Specialists, LLC

10. Thern Stage Equipment

In recent years, the global rigging systems in theatres are witnessing a significant drift towards automated or motorized rigging over manual rigging. Dramatic scenery moves can be programmed effortlessly using simple, instinctive controls. Automated rigging provides the assurance of predictable, consistent scenery movements at every performance. The movement to motorized rigging has affected theatres at all levels – from middle schools to opera houses. Safety and efficiency are key factors in this change. Motorized sets are easier to use and do not require the handling of counterweights. The ease of use, however, does not reduce the need for operator training. Whereas the operator must have proficiency in operating computers to use motorized rigging systems. However, if the training offered is sufficient, the operator can seamlessly control the actions to be performed by rigging systems without manual labor with just a click of a button. Thus the above-mentioned reasons are expected to drive the market for stage and scenery equipment market over the forecast period.

Among the three types of rigging systems, the dead hung as well as manually operated rigging systems pose safety concerns regarding its maintenance and cleaning purpose. On the other hand, motorized rigging systems come with winches with single or dual brakes for added safety for onlookers, performers, and the audience. Thus the above reason is set to increase the demand for automated or motorized rigging systems over the forecast period. However, motorized rigging systems reduced the usage of counterweight thus by reducing space inside the building.

