Tag: The global Enterprise AI market size is expected to reach USD 6141.0 Million by 2025 expanding at a CAGR | Analysis by Top Key Vendors – IBM, Microsoft, Aws, Intel, Google, Sap

The Enterprise AI Market is thoroughly analysed by covering major segments of the market. An in-depth market segmentation is covered below that reflects the vital elements included in the wearable gaming accessories market research report. According to market is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR during the period of assessment, 2020-2025.

Global Enterprise AI Market overview:

The report of global Enterprise AI Market includes the competitive landscape section which provides the full and in-depth analysis of the current market trends, changing technologies and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. The report offers an overview of revenue, demand, and supply of data, futuristic cost, and growth analysis during the projected the year.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Enterprise AI industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Enterprise AI market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.273770637992 from 252.0 million $ in 2014 to 845.0 million $ in 2020, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Enterprise AI market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Enterprise AI will reach 6141.0 million $.

The Global Enterprise AI Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Enterprise AI Market is sub segmented into Machine Learning And Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing. Based on Application segment, the Enterprise AI Market is sub segmented into. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Enterprise AI Market is sub segmented into Security And Risk Management, Marketing Management, Customer Support And Experience, Human Resources And Recruitment Management, Analytics Application.

On the basis Product Type segment the NLP segment is expected to grow at a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period. Due to the growing use of personal devices and smartphones, and the rising rate of internet usage, the need for human-to-machine level interaction has increased significantly in enterprises. With the growing demand for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) translation, the use of NLP is expected to grow. Many enterprises are deploying AI solutions to gain benefits from them.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

As per regional analysis North America is expected to have the largest market size in the enterprise AI market, while Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North American region has shown increased investments in the enterprise AI market, and several vendors have evolved to cater to the rapidly growing market. A considerable growth is expected in the region during the forecast period. In North America, the enterprise AI technology is effectively used for various business applications, such as security and risk management, marketing management, customer support and experience, and process automation.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Enterprise AI Market are Ibm, Microsoft, Aws, Intel, Google, Sap, Sentient Technologies, Oracle, Hpe, Wipro

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Table of Contents:

Global Enterprise AI Market Report 2020

1 Enterprise AI Definition

2 Global Enterprise AI Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Enterprise AI Business Introduction

4 Global Enterprise AI Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Enterprise AI Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Enterprise AI Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Enterprise AI Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

