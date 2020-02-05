System on Chip (SoC) Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020

In this report, the global System on Chip (SoC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Some of the leading players in the global SoC market are Apple Inc. (The U.S.), Broadcom Limited (Singapore), Infineon Technologies (The U.S.), Intel Corporation (The U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (The U.S.), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan) and MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan) among others.

Global SoC Market – By Type:

Digital

Analog

Mixed Signal

Others?

Global SoC Market – By Application:

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others?

Global SoC Market – By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan South Korea Rest Of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest Of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest Of Latin America



