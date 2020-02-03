Syphilis Diagnosis Market 2019 Healthcare, Clinical Research and Analysis 2020

Global Syphilis Diagnosis market is segmented based on various parameters. An in-depth regional classification of the market is also included herein. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Global Syphilis Diagnosis Market: Abbott, Danaher, Novartis, Thermo Fisher, Roche, Bio-Rad, BioMerieux, American Standard, Eiken Chemical

GLOBAL SYPHILIS DIAGNOSIS MARKET SPLIT BY PRODUCT TYPE AND APPLICATIONS:

The report segments the Global Syphilis Diagnosis Market on the basis of Types as follows:

Gel Micro-droplets

Immunoassays

Molecular Diagnostics

Others

On the basis of Application/End-Users , the Global Syphilis Diagnosis market is segmented into:

Hospital

Dagnostics Center

Others

Syphilis continues to be a global health concern due to the increasing incidences occurring mainly among bisexuals and gay people. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were an estimated 36 million cases of syphilis in 2013 globally, with over 11 million new cases occurring annually. Additionally, around 90% of the syphilis cases are prevalent in developing countries with similar trends now observed in developed nations as well. The increasing syphilis cases are mainly due to the growing rate of anonymous sex, sex with multiple partners, sex under the influence of several drugs and increasing number of unprotected sex both anal and oral. Moreover, this is also gaining prominence in pregnant women due to the sex with infected partners, which can further lead to congenital abnormalities such as stillbirth, abortions and other abnormalities in pregnancy

REGIONAL ANALYSIS FOR MARKET:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Syphilis Diagnosis market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

THE REPORT COVERS EXHAUSTIVE ANALYSIS ON

Syphilis Diagnosis Market Segments

Syphilis Diagnosis Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2020

Syphilis Diagnosis Market Size & Forecast 2020 to 2026

Syphilis Diagnosis Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Syphilis Diagnosis Market Drivers and Restraints.

