Synthetic Polyamides Market -2026: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future | Worldwide Key Players

Global Synthetic Polyamides Market was valued US$ 30 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 50Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5.84% during a forecast period.

Global synthetic polyamides market is segmented by product, by end-user, and by region. Based on product, the global synthetic polyamides market is segmented into polyamide 6 and polyamide 66. Transportation, textiles, electrical & electronics, construction, consumer goods, energy, healthcare, and others are application segment of synthetic polyamides market. Regional segmentation, global synthetic polyamides market include North America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Global synthetic polyamides market is highly driven by increasing demand from automobile sector for trim down the bulkiness of vehicles. Another reason would be huge requirement of electrical and electronics appliances across globe. Polyamides are more commonly used for the production of bristles in tooth brushes. Though synthetic polyamides are purely artificial in nature they, do not degrade biologically. Hence, they are harmful towards nature.

Global synthetic polyamides market is divided into product such as polyamides 6 and polyamides 66, polyamide 66 leads the market due to its higher melting point, tensile strength and easy to mould properties.

Transportation vertical is fastest growing. Polyamides are easy to mould with higher durability and resistant to heat and water. Asia-Pacific rules the market since the continent consists of under developed countries such as India, China, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and others. There is huge demand in sectors like automobile, consumer goods, electronics, textiles, construction, and home furniture.

Some of the key players in global synthetic polyamides include Arkema, DSM, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD., Asahi Kasei Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., Grupa Azoty, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, Lanxess, RTP Company, Invista Sarl, Li Peng Enterprise Company Ltd., Royal DSM, Ascend Material LLC.

Scope of Global Synthetic Polyamides Market:

by Products

Polyamides 6

Polyamides 66

by End-user

Transportation

Textiles

Electrical & electronics

Construction

Consumer goods

Energy

Healthcare

Others

by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

