Synthetic Meat Market Analysis 2019 by Top Manufacturers, Regional Outlook, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Synthetic Meat market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Synthetic Meat market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Synthetic Meat market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Synthetic Meat market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Synthetic Meat market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Synthetic or cultured meat is developed painlessly harvesting the muscle cells from a living chicken, goat, cow or other animals (which we usually eat). The scientists then nourish the cells so that the cells can proliferate to generate muscle tissue which is the key component of the meat which we usually eat. The global Synthetic Meat market is primarily driven by the increasing population and emerging demands of meat across worldwide. According to the WHO, the annual meat production was estimated to stand over 200 Million tonnes in 1997-1999 to over 350 Million tonnes by 2030. Undoubtedly, there is very firm relationship between the increasing income level and growing demands of animal protein as staple foods. In addition, food safety, and awareness of health benefits would likely to propel the global synthetic meat market during the forecast period. Conversely, the growth of the global Synthetic Meat market would likely to restrain by less awareness about the use of synthetic meat and stringent food regulatory landscape across several countries. However, new product development and strategic alliance may provide the global Synthetic Meat market an opportunity propel during the forecast period. Recently, the researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences have developed rabbit and cow cells on gelatin scaffold which duplicates the texture and other features of normal meat- the research may enlighten a new window of the discussion related to fulfilling the daily demands of meat without animal slaughtering.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Synthetic Meat market encompasses market segments based on source, end-user and country.

In terms of product, the global Synthetic Meat market is segregated into

Poultry

Beef

Pork

Duck

Seafood

By end-user, the global market is also classified into,

Hot dogs

Burgers

Meatballs

Sausages

Nuggets

Others

By country/region, the global Synthetic Meat market has been divided into

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Memphis Meats

Just, Inc.

Finless Foods Inc.

Balletic Foods

Teem

Future Meat Technologies Ltd.

Mission Barns

Lab Farm Foods

Cubiq Foods

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Synthetic Meat related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Synthetic Meat market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Synthetic Meat market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Memphis Meats, Just, Inc. , Finless Foods Inc., Balletic Foods, Teem, Future Meat Technologies Ltd. , Mission Barns , Lab Farm Foods, Cubiq Foods, and among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Synthetic Meat caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Synthetic Meat market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

