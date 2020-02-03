Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Growing Demands and Overview Forecast till 2019 to 2024

The global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market 2019 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The worldwide market for Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 6590.6 million US$ in 2024, from 5768.3 million US$ in 2019.

Top Companies in the Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market: Kuraray, Duksung, Bayer, Toray, Asahi Kasei, Teijin, Filwel, Wangkang Group, Shandong Friendship, Daewon Chemical, Anhui Anli, Yantai Wanhua, Kolon, Jiaxing Hexin, Fujian Tianshou, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, San Fang Chemical, Shandong Tongda, Shandong Jinfeng, Nanya, Sanling, Xiefu new materials, Fujian Huayang, Xiamen Hongxin, Meisheng Industrial, Huafeng Group, Hongdeli, Wenzhou Huanghe, and others.

Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market is segmented on the basis of:

This report segments the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market on the basis of Types is:

PVC

Normal PU

Microfiber PU

Ecological function PU

Other

Normal PU type occupies the largest market share of 46.3%, and Microfiber PU type is the fastest growing segment

On the basis of Application, the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is segmented into:

Apparel & Accessories

Furnishing

Automotive

Sports Goods

Others

Apparel & Accessories is the most used area reaching 50% of all applications

Regional Analysis For Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Highlights the following key factors:

– Business description: A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

– Corporate strategy: Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

– SWOT Analysis: A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

– Company history: Progression of key events associated with the company.

– Major products and services: A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

– Key competitors: A list of key competitors to the company.

– Important locations and subsidiaries: A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

– Detailed financial ratios for the past five years: The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

