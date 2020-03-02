Synthetic Fibers Market 2020, Worldwide Trends with Future Scope Analysis 2023

The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Fibers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global synthetic fibers market was worth $ 147.16 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 5% and reach $175.06 billion by 2023.

synthetic fibers market consists of sales of synthetic fibers. Fibers are man-made textile synthetic fibers which are usually made from natural materials, such as rayon and acetate from cellulose, or regenerated protein synthetic fibers from zein or casein, as well as fully synthetic synthetic fibers such as nylon or acrylic synthetic fibers.

Synthetic fibers are non-biodegradable and affect the environment negatively. Fragmenation and withering of large synthetic fibers generate microplastics, which affect the ecosystem. Any plastic that is less than 5mm in length is a microplastic. Microplastics act as a medium through which harmful chemicals and micro-organisms enter into a human body easily.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the synthetic fibers market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the synthetic fibers market are Bombay Dyeing, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Indorama Corporation, Lenzing AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), Teijin Limited, Toray Chemical Korea, Inc., and Toyobo Co., Ltd.

