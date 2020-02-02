Synthetic Biology Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novozymes, Merck KGaA, Intrexon Corporation, Agilent Technologies

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Synthetic Biology Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Synthetic Biology market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Synthetic Biology market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Synthetic Biology players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Synthetic Biology industry situations. According to the research, the Synthetic Biology market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Synthetic Biology market.

Global Synthetic Biology Market was valued at USD 77.34 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 127.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Synthetic Biology Market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Novozymes

Merck KGaA

Intrexon Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Amyris

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Ginkgo Bioworks

Integrated Dna Technologies (IDT)

New England Biolabs (NEB)

Synthetic Genomics