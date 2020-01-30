SWOT Analysis of E-sports Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced by 2025 | Activision Blizzard, Riot Games, EA Sports, Microsoft Studios

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the E-sports Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the E-sports Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the E-sports Market on a global level.

Global E-sports Market Overview:

This report studies the Global E-sports Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global E-sports Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

The most important factors driving the growth of the Global E-sports Market are Media rights (subscription and online advertisement), tickets and merchandise, sponsorship and direct advertisement, and publisher fees. The increasing popularity of video games and growing awareness about E-sports are the major factors driving the E-sports Market.

The Global E-sports Market is segmented on the basis of Revenue Streams, Application and Region. Based on the Revenue Streams, the market is classified into Media Rights, Tickets & Merchandise, Sponsorships & Direct Advertisements, Publisher Fees and others. On the basis of Application, the market is sub-segmented into Professional, Amateur and others.

In terms of the regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for e-sports owing to the presence of key game publishers and event organizers. Further, the increasing investments from sponsors and advertisers are fueling the demand for e-sports in this region. The growth of this industry can be attributed to the increasing number of e-sports competitions in the region. Asia has always been an attractive market for the gaming industry, especially owing to the ease of entry, compared to other markets. Moreover, a number of e-sports spectators, sponsors, and brands from the western countries are increasingly investing in the market in this region.

Current Business Updates:

Activision Blizzard Esports (August 29, 2019) – The Overwatch Leaguetoday announced an exclusive deal with Kellogg Company, which will include co-marketing initiatives with Cheez-It and Pringles products. Kicking off during the playoffs in the U.S., Cheez-It Grooves and Pringles Wavy brands will also be the presenting sponsor of the halftime show and highlights segments during the 2020 Grand Finals. The 2020 deal will include a one-day sampling of Cheez-It and Pringles products, and a viewing of the Overwatch League 2020 Grand Finals on Sept. 29 across 1,000 Walmart stores.

In 2020, as part of the deal, Kellogg will release co-branded packaging for both Cheez-It Grooves and Pringles Wavy products featuring Overwatch League branding. This initiative will also include a U.S. sweepstakes where consumers will have the chance to win tickets to the Overwatch League finals and other prizes related to the Overwatch League. Pringles products will extend globally, while Cheez-It will remain U.S.-only.

“We know snack lovers of Cheez-It and Pringles are active in esports, especially the Overwatch League, so this is a great opportunity to connect two passion points together,” said Zion Doran, Senior Director of Kellogg Integrated Promotions.

“We are thrilled to announce this important partnership on behalf of the Overwatch League,” said Brandon Snow, Chief Revenue Officer at Activision Blizzard Esports. “Working with brands like Cheez-It and Pringles that we know our fans really enjoy allows us to create unique experiences that are exciting and genuine.”

Top Leading Key in Players Global E-sports Market: Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Nintendo, Riot Games, Valve Corporation, Wargaming.Net, EA Sports, Hi-Rez Studios, Microsoft Studios and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global E-sports Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Nintendo, Riot Games, Valve Corporation, Wargaming.Net, EA Sports, Hi-Rez Studios, Microsoft Studios are some of the key vendors of E-sports across the world. These players across E-sports Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: E-sports Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of E-sports in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

