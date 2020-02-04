Swelling Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings to Fuel the Growth of the Antimicrobial Coatings Market Through the Forecast Period 2012 – 2018

Assessment of the International Antimicrobial Coatings Market

The report segments the market on the basis of product types, applications and geography, estimating and forecasting market volumes and revenues for the period from 2012 to 2018. The report strives to effectively portray the demand and supply characteristics of antimicrobial coatings by providing historical data from 2010 and a forecast of market numbers until 2018 along with accurate analysis of revenues and volumes.

The antimicrobial coatings market by product type focuses on antimicrobial powder coatings such as silver and other materials as well as on surface modifications and coatings. The market has also been segmented on the basis of microbes such as E. Coli, Listeria, Pseudomonas and others.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volumes, with revenues being derived through regional pricing trends. The price for commonly available grade of antimicrobial coating has been considered and customized product pricing has not been included. The market has been analyzed based on expected demand and the market data for each application and end user segments is based on demand volumes and corresponding revenues. The prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from regional suppliers, distributors and direct selling regional producers. We have considered prices of antimicrobial coatings as per industry standard based on manufacturer feedback and application requirement. Market data is based on current information and forecasts have been based on expected demand from applications segments such as, indoor air quality, mold remediation, medical/healthcare, antimicrobial textiles, construction and food. We have used the bottom up approach to arrive at the global market considering individual application segments and integrating them to arrive at the global market. The applications have been further bifurcated using top down approach to derive the regional product market consumption. The study covers the antrimicrobial coatings market taking into account the sales of registered companies in the market. We have not included the unorganized sectors of the market due to lack of secondary or primary data on this segment. We have not considered inflation to estimate forecast for our market.

Application segments for antimicrobial coatings analyzed in this study include indoor air quality, mold remediation and medical/healthcare. Moreover, the study provides market data on other important segments such as antimicrobial textiles, construction, food and others. It has been observed by experts and researchers that the major cause of illnesses in human beings is the ill-quality of indoor air. Pollution in the outside air essentially causes fewer instances of ill-health. Office buildings with central air conditioning are the most vulnerable locations for microbes. Additionally, homes and industrial work areas with no antimicrobial resistance are also prone to microbial attack. This has resulted in a trend of incorporating antimicrobial coatings on various building accessories such as ducts, pipes, ventilators, escalators and others either during their manufacturing stage or immediately before assembly.

The antimicrobial coatings market by geography covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) and analyses them on basis of volume and revenue. These regions have in turn been segmented on the basis of application and a detailed analysis of these sub-segments has been included on the basis of both volume and revenue from 2010 and forecast until 2018.

The report also aims to provide a detailed analysis of market revenue shares of companies such as AkzoNobel NV, Sherwin-Williams Company, Dow Microbial Control, Diamond Vogel Paints Co. Ltd., E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont) and others. Business strategies employed by these companies have also been analyzed with the aim of providing a bird’s eye view of the antimicrobial coatings market and the global positioning of various market players. The report also provides SWOT analysis and recent developments on the profiled market players.

The report also includes a detailed value chain of the antimicrobial coatings market along with a Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The value chain analysis comprises of a detailed evaluation of the roles of various entities involved in the acrylic acid industry from raw material suppliers to the end users. In addition, Porter’s five forces model has been used to determine the degree of competition in the industry during the forecast period. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been done to analyze which application segments are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. The report also presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the antimicrobial coatings market as below:

Antimicrobial coatings Market: Product Segment Analysis

Antimicrobial powder coatings Silver Others

Surface modifications and coatings E. Coli Listeria Pseudomonas Others



Antimicrobial coatings market, by application

Indoor air quality

Mold remediation

Medical/healthcare

Antimicrobial textiles

Construction

Food

Others

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the above applications segments with respect to the following regions:

Antimicrobial coatings market, by geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

