Swellable Packers Market : Segmentation and Company Analysis to 2017 – 2025

Swellable Packers Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Swellable Packers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Swellable Packers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Swellable Packers Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

competitive landscape of global swellable packers market include –

Halliburton

TAM International Inc.

The Weir Group plc

Schlumberger Limited

Tendeka, and Weatherford

Global Swellable Packers Market: Key Trends

The global swellable packers market is poised to witness a healthy growth during the 2018-2026 forecast period. This is mainly because of efficacy of swellable packers as annular barrier during multistage fracture treatment of oil and gas reservoirs. In addition, swelling packers have served to be effective in conjunction with sliding sleeves and plug and perf operations during multistage fracture treatment.

Swellable packers have physical and functional advantages too. Swellable packers combine the advantages of inflatable and mechanical packers sans the complications of traditional technologies. These elastomers serve to reduce water production to the maximum extent, and increase oil and gas production proportionally.

Technological advancements in swellable packers also serves to provide a boost to the swellable packers market. For example, water-swellable elastomer designed and installed in heavy oil wells. These wells use steam to heat up the reservoir and causes oil to flow. The operational limit of these wells is up to the temperature of 575°F (302°C). Such high temperature endurance make water-swellable elastomers suitable for multi-stage fracture treatments during horizontal drilling.

