Sweet Potato Market 2019-2027 | Industry Analysis By Key Manufacturers AV Thomas Produce, Dole Food Company Inc., Ham Farms, Jackson Farming Company, & More

The Global Sweet Potato Market accounted for US$ 48,628.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 58,470.0 Mn by 2027.

Sweet potato has been experiencing a growing demand in the past few years due to its high nutritional profile. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the sweet potatoes with nutrient content descriptors, which characterize it as saturated fat-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low sodium, high in vitamin C and vitamin A, and a good source of fiber. Sweet potato is an abundant source of potassium, fiber, and vitamin A. It also contains vitamin B6, vitamin C, manganese, and various other nutrients.

The consumption of sweet potato also offers vision benefits. Sweet potato contains a high amount of β-carotene, which is an antioxidant and is converted to vitamin A in the body. Several researchers have highlighted the health benefits of sweet potato for the people diagnosed with diabetes. Sweet potato owns vast potential for future expansion in the Middle East and Africa due to shortage of sweet potatoes in North America and Europe.

The low pricing is one of the main reasons for the small production of sweet potato in North America. Uncertain climatic conditions are another reason that has attributed to the low production of sweet potatoes in North America and Egypt. This further provides a lucrative opportunity for the key players operating in the sweet potato market.

Top Key Players: AV Thomas Produce, Dole Food Company Inc., Ham Farms, Jackson Farming Company, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., McCain Foods Limited, Nash Produce, Simplot Food Group, The Kraft Heinz Company, Yantai China Pet Foods Co., Ltd, among others.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research has initiated efforts to promote the value added to the sweet potato crops and explore its potential for various uses such as starch production and animal feed. The growing agriculture industry is mainly driving the growth of the sweet potato market in the region. The increasing health-consciousness among customers is driving the consumption of healthy food products. Thus, the aforesaid mentioned factors depict that favorable government initiatives are boosting the growth of the global sweet potato market.

The overall global sweet potato market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the sweet potato market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

GLOBAL SWEET POTATO MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Sweet Potato Market – By Form

Whole Product

Paste

Flour

Global Sweet Potato Market – By Type

Fresh

Frozen

Dried

Global Sweet potato Market – By Application

Food

Beverage

Animal Feed

Global Sweet potato Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the sweet potato market.

Table of Content:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Sweet Potato Market Landscape Sweet Potato Market– Key Industry Dynamics Sweet Potato Market– Global Analysis Sweet Potato Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Product & Services Sweet Potato Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Sample Type Sweet Potato Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Application Sweet Potato Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By End User Sweet Potato Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Sweet Potato Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

