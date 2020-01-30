Suture Thread Market Size Forecast – 2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Suture Thread Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Suture Thread and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Suture Thread, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Suture Thread

What you should look for in a Suture Thread solution

What trends are driving the adoption

About the capabilities Suture Thread provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

Ethicon, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Braun Melsungen AG

Smith& Nephew plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

DemeTECH Corporation

EndoEvolution, LLC.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Surgical Specialties Corporation

Mellon Medical B.V.

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

By Type (Absorbable and Nonabsorbable)

By Filament (Monovalent and Multivalent)

By Application (Ophthalmic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurological Surgery, and Others)

By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Clinics)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

