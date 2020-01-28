Suture Anchor Devices Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2027

In this report, the global Suture Anchor Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Suture Anchor Devices market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The major players profiled in this Suture Anchor Devices market report include:

key players in the global orthopaedic industry is another trend that is making a positive impact on the global suture anchor devices market. Top companies are focussing on expanding their market share through various strategic business models. For example, the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary DePuv acquired Synthes in 2012. Increase in medical tourism across the globe is another trend that is boosting the overall growth of the global suture anchor devices market. Latin America in particular has been witnessing growing activity of medical tourism. Countries such as Costa Rica, Brazil, and Mexico are highly sought after medical tourism destinations. According to the Council for International Promotion of Costa Rica Medicine, Costa Rica attracted nearly 50,000 medical tourists (mostly from the U.S. and Canada) in 2012. Around half of these medical tourists travelled for dental procedures, followed by orthopaedics, weight loss surgeries, and gynaecology and plastic surgery. Various predictable and unpredictable injuries are resulting in an increase in the number of musculoskeletal injuries. Increasing rate of sports injuries especially among women soccer players is creating robust growth in the global market for suture anchor devices.

Bio-composite suture anchor is the most preferred material type for manufacturing suture anchor devices

The bio-composite suture anchor segment is expected to dominate the global suture anchor devices market in terms of revenue in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. The segment is expected to be the most lucrative among all material types, with an attractiveness index of 2.3, while the PEEK suture anchor segment is expected to be the second largest market with a market share index of 1.2.

