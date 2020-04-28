Surveillance Robots Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The Surveillance Robots Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Surveillance Robots market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Surveillance Robots Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Surveillance Robots Market

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK, EOS Innovation, AirRobot, Endeavor Robotics, Northrop Grumman, SMP Robotics.

The global Surveillance Robots market to grow with a CAGR of +13% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Surveillance robots are used to assist human guards in the defense and civil sectors. While human guards find it challenging to cover large territories and in assessing dangerous areas, surveillance robots, in the form of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and unmanned marine vehicles (UMVs), are increasingly being adopted. Surveillance robots are able to capture images and videos and save them for a minimum of two weeks.

Key Market Trends

The rising demand for autonomous systems in security and surveillance and the increasing adoption of smart security and surveillance appliances is expected to drive the growth of security robots market. The market for cloud robotics is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The global security robots market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,881.4 Mn till 2023. There has been a considerable concern for safety aspect throughout the world. Smart security systems installed into huge commercial applications and also deployed into residential as well as other indoor applications addresses this concern. However, high total cost of ownership of security robot systems is restraining the growth of the market to some extent. On the other hand, some of the problems faced presently by the security industry are lack of training, high turnover, and low wages. To address this concern, companies are deploying security robots which is creating high growth opportunities for the growth of security robots market.

The European countries significantly contribute to the growth of the market for surveillance robots in EMEA. The rising investments towards the maintenance and inspection of borders will boost the adoption of these security robots in the region. The governments in the region are also taking initiatives such as the EU-funded euRathlon initiative to support their defense sector. This initiative provides the autonomy of robots in mock disaster-response scenarios, which in turn, offers solutions to the real-world robotics challenges.

The Surveillance Robots market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Surveillance Robots Market on the basis of Types are:

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV)

On The basis Of Application, the Global Surveillance Robots Market is Segmented into :

Government, Military, Transportation, Others

Regions are covered by Surveillance Robots Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Surveillance Robots Market

-Changing Surveillance Robots market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Surveillance Robots market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Surveillance Robots Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

