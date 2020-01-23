Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Metallized Film Market 2018 – 2028

Metallized Film market report: A rundown

Growth Drivers

Impressive Growth in the Packaging and Decorative Industry Bolsters Market Demand

Growth of the global metallized film market is likely to be triggered by strides being witnessed by the packaging industry. Packaging industry has witnessed impressive growth over the last few years, mainly on the back of phenomenal growth of the e-commerce sector. Metallized films are usually laminated onto other paper or film. It gives an impressive look that adds to the aesthetic value of a product. Metallized filmsare utilized to add barrier property to the packaging of snacks, tobacco, coffee and various processed vegetables and fruits.

Burgeoning demand for metallized films is driven by the growing demand for packaged food products. Global metallized film market is likely to be stimulated by the increased need for prolonged shelf life of various food products such as cheese, milk, and meat.

Additionally, metallized films are used for decorative purposes. They are used for decoration with ribbons, wrappers, balloons, paper plates, and fancy boxes. Metallized films are also useful when it comes to decoration of billboards, race cars, and for various promotional signage. Like packaging the industry, rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector is likely to add impetus to the impressive growth of the decorative industry, which will, in turn, fuel global metallized film market.

Aluminum Emerges as Most Preferable Material for Metallized Film Making

Of all the materials used in the making of metalized film, aluminum is the most commonly used one, mainly owing to its cost-effectiveness. Aluminum is a silvery-white, lightweight metal that is derived from bauxite ore. It is extremely resistant to most types of corrosion and its natural coating of aluminum oxide gives an extremely effective barrier against chemical, moisture, temperature, and air attacks.

Metallized film made of aluminum is used in the packaging of various food products. Such extensive use and demand for aluminum is adding impetus to the growth of global metallized film market.

Global Metallized Film Market: Regional Outlook

Of all the geographies, Europe is anticipated to be a leading region in the global metallized film market. The major growth factors driving Europe metalized film market share are the increasing demand foreasy-to-handle, consumer-friendly, and lightweight products. In Europe, pouches have become a significant form of packaging due to their functionality and ease of use.

Asia Pacific is another important region in the global metallized film market. Growth of the market in this region is because of the rising demand for metalized films from the e-commerce sector in countries like South Korea, Singapore, India, and Japan.

The global metallized film market is segmented as:

Metal

Aluminum

Others

Material

PE

PET

Others

End-use

Packaging

Decorative

Others

The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Metallized Film market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Metallized Film market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.

