Surgical Tourniquets Market Emerging Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis2018 – 2028

Surgical Tourniquets Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Notable Developments

The global surgical tourniquets market has witnessed key developments across the competitive landscape.

A heartfelt gesture by Southcoast Health has impacted the sales of surgical tourniquets across the region. The organization donated holstered tourniquets to police officials in Bedfordshire, in memory of the late police officer who was killed by a gunshot. The tourniquets shall help in controlling excessive bleeding in the event of gun violence. The importance of surgical tourniquets within healthcare cannot be undermined, and this is a key consideration for the market vendors.

The vendors in the global surgical tourniquets market are expected to enter into collaborations with healthcare providers. This strategy could help these vendors in maintaining a regular inflow of revenues in the years to follow.

Some of the leading players in the global surgical tourniquets market are:

Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Tactical Medical Solutions LLC

Stryker Corp.

Teleflex Inc.

Global Surgical Tourniquets Market: Growth Drivers

Research Related to Surgical Procedures

A research based on the Knee Society Radiographic Evaluation System points to the relevance of tourniquets in surgical implants. The relationship between surgical tourniquets and sterile carbon dioxide was established in the research. Several similar research ideas have led to the increased popularity of surgical tourniquets. Furthermore, the willingness of the medical fraternity to delve into the details of surgical procedures has aided market growth. The growing incidence of injuries, especially due to accidents and sports mishaps, has created manifold opportunities for market growth.

Growing Demand for Better Surgical Aids

A large number of surgical failures can be attributed to the unavailability of proper surgical tools and equipment. Medical experts predict that the success rate of surgeries can significantly improve as better surgical tools become available to doctors. This factor is slated to drive demand within the global surgical tourniquets market.

Need for Accuracy, Speed, and Safety within Healthcare

The growth of the global surgical tourniquets market largely hinges on to the utility served by these devices. The accuracy and speed with which surgical tourniquets can help in controlling blood flow is a key consideration for medical experts. Hence, the surgical tourniquets market is set to attract increased demand from the medical fraternity.

The global surgical tourniquets market is segmented by:

End-User

Hospitals

Healthcare Centers/ Emergency Facilities

