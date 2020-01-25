Surgical Stapling Devices Market – Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends And Forecast 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Surgical Stapling Devices Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Key Trends

Besides being used in bariatric procedures, surgical stapling devices are also used in cardiothoracic, orthopedic, and skin grafting procedures. The high incidences for these types of surgeries is expected augment the demand for various types of surgical stapling devices in the near future. The unfortunate rise in the number of emergency cases has also led to skyrocketing demand for powered surgical staplers.

Analysts expect that the demand for disposable staples will continue to be high in the coming years as they eliminate the possibility of cross-infection that can be caused by medical devices. The demand for disposable staples will also rise as they can be safely used in case of patients who suffer from allergies to nickel or other metals.

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Market Potential

Product innovation is expected to be the key strategies of the companies operating in the global surgical stapling devices market. Furthermore, a supportive stance of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in granting approvals to these staples is also expected to play a key role in availability of the newer medical devices in the market. For instance, ECHELON CIRCULAR™ Powered Stapler got the 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA. This stapler has been developed to cut down the incidences of anastomotic complications that can occur during gastric, colorectal, and thoracic cancer surgeries. The new technology is aimed at reducing leakages by 61% s without compromising the perfusion. Such innovations and product enhancements are expected to give the patients a better quality of life.

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographic point of view, the global surgical stapling devices market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Of these, the Americas is expected to lead the global market in the coming years with the highest CAGR. The high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and growing incidences of chronic conditions amongst people such as rectal cancer, colon cancer, and other wide range of severe abdominal diseases are expected to propel the uptake of surgical stapling devices in the region.

Analysts expect Asia Pacific surgical stapling devices market to make a significant contribution to the soaring revenue of the global market. The emerging medical tourism industry in the region along with vast unmet medical needs are expected to be the key factors likely to bolster the growth of this regional market.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Some of the leading players operating in the global surgical stapling devices market are Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Covidien (Medtronic plc), Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc., United States Surgical Corp, Cardica, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corporation, and CareFusion Corporation.

