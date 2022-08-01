Surgical Staplers Market to 2022 (8.1% CAGR Expected) Top Player Profiles – Johnson & Johnson, B Braun, 3M, Dextera Surgical, Intuitive Surgical, & More

The Global Surgical Staplers market report has been compiled by the best subject matter experts and market research professionals to ensure that the data in the report is obtained from the most authentic sources and the forecast is of the highest accuracy.

The Global Surgical Staplers Market is estimated to reach USD 5.24 Bn by 2022, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2017–2022.

The global rise in laparoscopic surgeries, especially bariatric surgeries, has led to the greater acceptance of surgical staplers. These staplers result in faster, more accurate and precise surgical wound closure, resulting in its higher adoption.

Product segment insights:

Powered surgical staplers are the most advanced type of surgical stapling devices currently available in the market. In 2017, this segment generated USD 1.62 Bn and held a market share of 46%. This segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% during the period of 2017–2022. Powered surgical staplers automate the stapling process by eliminating the need for manual firing and provides better stability.

It is expensive and requires advanced training for operating, which often deter its adoption in many regions. Despite the challenges of needing a high activation force to fire the device, manual staplers expedite the surgical process and allow the surgeon to perform all kinds of end-to-end anastomosis of tissues, even in tissues which are difficult to reach.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3282193?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

Type segment insights:

Disposable staplers constituted the lion’s share (85%) of the surgical staplers market. The adoption of these staplers is driven by the fact that they are cost-effective and eco-friendly since they produce less medical waste. These staplers eliminate all possibilities of cross infection, as well as the cost of repeated sterilization after every use. Hence, the demand is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Application segment insights:

Revenue share from abdominal surgeries using surgical staplers was the highest (30.32%), globally, in 2017. Surgical staplers are mostly used in abdominal surgeries like hysterectomy (open and laparoscopic), hernia repair, and bariatric surgeries, owing to the rise in obesity and caesarean section births. Close on its heels, the general surgeries segment (25.57%), is expected to bring in high revenue due to the increased adoption of advanced medical technologies across the globe. Cardiac and orthopedic surgeries also held a considerable market share in 2017.

Companies covered:

Johnson & Johnson B Braun 3M Dextera Surgical Intuitive Surgical Smith & Nephew CONMED Medtronic Purple surgical Grena Ltd.

Regional insights:

North America is the largest market for surgical staplers. An increase in healthcare expenditure and different types of surgeries such as bariatric, a growing geriatric population, and age-related diseases are driving the adoption of surgical staplers in North America. Europe occupied a market share of 37.5% in 2017 due to factors similar to North America. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.6% during 2017–2022, owing to the increasing number of surgeries in the region.

Get 10% Discount on corporate user license @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3282193?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive summary

Chapter 2. Surgical Staplers market – overview

Chapter 3. North America Surgical Staplers market

Chapter 4. Europe Surgical Staplers market

Chapter 5. Asia-Pacific Surgical Staplers market

Chapter 6. Latin America Surgical Staplers market

Chapter 7. The Middle East and Africa Surgical Staplers market

Chapter 8. Competitive landscape

Chapter 9 Conclusion

Buy Now @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/checkout/sales/3247?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Big Market Research

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

Email: [email protected]