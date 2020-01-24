Surgical Imaging Market 2020 Latest Research with Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electronic Company, Hitachi, Ltd

The global surgical imaging market is projected to witness strong growth, the key drivers that projects the growth of Surgical imaging systems market such as specified significance in the critical surgeries. Moreover, technological advancements and high precision have increased adoption in numerous fields of medical sciences.

The surgical imaging market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 5.8% to reach USD 8.55 billion by 2028. Advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, reimbursement cuts on analogue radiography systems and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are some of the main market drivers of this market.

Reports Available at Cut-down Rates!!! Click HERE To get FREE SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/surgical-imaging-market-609870

The major players in surgical imaging market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electronic Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., Fujifilm India, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Carestream Health, Hologic, Inc.

Technology is moving the world and surgical imaging is in the forefront of technological revolution in medical sciences. Surgical imaging is an innovative optical imaging technology that helps in surgical operations. Surgical imaging systems accelerate the time operating surgeries by image guidance. The prospect of object fluctuating during the surgical procedure most common in the brain, incites pre-surgery imaging location.

Surgical Imaging Market Segment

The Surgical Imaging Market is segmented based on Device

Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Angiography

C-arms

Surgical Navigation Systems

The Surgical Imaging Market is segmented based on Modality

MRI

X-ray

Computed Tomography

Optical

Nuclear Imaging

Ultrasound

The Surgical Imaging Market is segmented based on Technology

Image Intensifier C-arms

Flat Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms)

The Surgical Imaging Market is segmented based on Application

Neurosurgeries

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic and Trauma

Gynecological

Ophthalmological

Thoracic

Urologic

Now Get Instant 30% DISCOUNT on this Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/surgical-imaging-market-609870

The global surgical imaging market can be segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global surgical imaging systems market. Increase in government investments, rise in research and development activities, and surge in the number of alliances among key players in the market drive the market in the region.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]