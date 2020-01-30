Surgery Simulators Market Size Forecast – 2030

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Surgery Simulators Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Surgery Simulators and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Surgery Simulators, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
Vendors profiled in this report:
- VirtaMed AG
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- 3D Systems Corp.
- The Chamberlain Group LLC
- CAE Healthcare, Inc.
- Mimic Technologies, Inc.
- KindHeart, Inc.
- Sawbones
- Operative Experience, Inc.
- Simulab Corporation
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
-
By Product Type (Surgery, Joint Arthroscopy, Joint Arthroscopy, Puncture, Laparoscopy, and Interventional Fluoroscopy)
-
By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
