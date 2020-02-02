Surgery Medical Bandage Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019-2027

Detailed Study on the Global Surgery Medical Bandage Market

Surgery Medical Bandage Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The following manufacturers are covered:

Merck 3M Company (U.S.)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (U.S.)

Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

BSN Medical (Germany)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.)

Beiersdorf (Germany)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Nichiban Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Gauze Bandage

Adhesive Bandage

Cohesive and Elastic Bandage

Other

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

