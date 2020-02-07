Surge in the Adoption of Telepresence and Videoconferencing to Fuel the Growth of the Telepresence and Videoconferencing Market Through the Assessment Period 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Telepresence and Videoconferencing market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Telepresence and Videoconferencing market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Telepresence and Videoconferencing market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst's while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Telepresence and Videoconferencing market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Drivers and Restraints

Growth in infrastructure, technological advancements, and diminishing high definition endpoints are the major factors driving the global telepresence and video conferencing market. However, factors such as interoperability of teleconferencing solutions persist as an issue and pose challenge for this market. In modern business communications, the need to offer video conferencing over virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and the integration of desktop video with telepresence rooms will offer newer growth opportunities for vendors in this market.

Global Telepresence and Videoconferencing Market: Regional Overview

At present, North America is the largest telepresence and videoconferencing market followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. In the Rest of the World region, Brazil and South Africa are exhibiting a significant demand for telepresence and video conferencing products and services.

Major companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies in the global telepresence and videoconferencing market are Avistar Communications Corporation, LifeSize Communications, Radvision Ltd., Teliris Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Polycom Inc., TelePresence Tech, and Vidyo Inc.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Telepresence and Videoconferencing market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Telepresence and Videoconferencing market?

