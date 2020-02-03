Surge in the Adoption of Nonwoven Materials & Products (Polypropylene, Polyester, Nylon and Others) to Fuel the Growth of the Nonwoven Materials & Products (Polypropylene, Polyester, Nylon and Others) Market Through the Assessment Period 2013 – 2019

segmentation has been carried out on various levels including products (liquid/syrup and crystal/powder), end users, applications, as well as on geographical basis to provide a holistic picture of the market. The report also analyses sorbitol potential as a platform chemical for polyols (ethylene glycols, propylene glycols, glycerols) and isosorbides.

Various sorbitol product forms analyzed in this study include liquid and crystal. Sorbitol applications estimated and forecasted include toothpaste, vitamin C, diabetic and dietetic foods and surfactants. End users estimated and forecasted covers cosmetic & personal care, chemicals, food and pharmaceuticals. Supplementary analysis has been carried out on sorbitol potential as a platform chemical for the production of polyols (ethylene glycols, propylene glycols and glycerols) and isosorbides. Regional data has been provided on a regional as well as country level for the markets of North America (U.S, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France and Russia), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Indonesia) and Rest of the World (ROW).

This sorbitol report also includes Porters five forces model and value chain analysis of the market. Some of the key companies that deal in sorbitol include Archer Daniels Midland, Roquette Freres, Cargill Inc, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, SPI Pharma, Sigma- Aldrich, Gulshan Polyols, Merck and Sorini. The sorbitol report provides an overview of the above companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.

Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed the key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This approach has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities. The secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, Company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, press releases and web-casts specific to the companies operating in the market.

The research provides detailed analysis of companies dealing in sorbitol, trend analysis and demand forecast by geography. Various levels of market segmentation, for which estimate and forecast has been provided are as follows: