Surge Arresters Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2026

increasing demand for electronic appliances in households across the globe.

The market of surge arresters in primarily being driven due to the changing lifestyle of the working population, and the increasing disposable income, which is creating a need for automated electronic products to reduce their household works. This in return is creating a demand for protecting these devices from voltage fluctuations. This need is fueling the growth for surge arresters market. Furthermore, the growing awareness for need of renewable energy sources is also acting as a driver for the market. Emerging nations such as India and China is witnessing the development of power plants which will be generating energy by using renewable sources of energy such as sun, water and wind. This factor is creating the need for surge arresters in order to protect the heavy machineries from damages caused due to voltage overflow and fluctuations. In addition, the commercial sector is also witnessing the growth in electronic devices in order to reduce the manpower. However, the introduction of electronic devices is also increasing the maintenance costs due to electrical damages of the devices such as short circuit. This is in return spurring the growth of surge arresters in the commercial sector.

However, the installation of surge arresters involves high cost which is restraining the market from growth. In addition, the type of surge arresters vary from one device to another depending on the voltage ranges. These factors are hindering the growth of surge arresters. By types, the high voltage surge arresters are dominating the market as they are mainly used to protecting the heavy machineries and equipments in several industries.

The global surge arresters market report has been analyzed and estimated in terms of revenue (USD Million) from 2015 to 2021. In addition, we have covered the drivers and the restraints effecting surge arresters market and its impact over the forecast period. Furthermore, the opportunities affecting the market have also been discussed.

The surge arresters market has been segmented into three parts: by voltage types, by application and by regions. By voltage types, the market has been categorized into low voltage surge arresters, medium voltage surge arresters and high voltage surge arresters. In terms of application, the market has been divided into industrial applications, commercial applications and household applications. Furthermore, the market has been segregated geographically into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. All these segments have been analyzed in terms of global revenue (USD Million).

In order to get a better understanding of the surge arresters market, we have included a key trend analysis for all the segments. Furthermore, the market attractiveness of the application segments has also been provided in order to anticipate the market for better decision making. In addition, the market share of the key industry players has also been discussed in terms of the market revenue held by them globally.

Furthermore, the report also includes the company profiles of the key players on the basis of their company overview, the recent developments pertaining to surge arresters, the financial overview, the historical milestones and the business strategies adopted by the various players. The key players profiled in the surge arresters market include, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric, Eaton Corporation Plc, Schneider Electric S.E., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Raycap Corporation and Crompton Greaves among others.

Global Surge Arresters Market: By Voltage types

Low voltage surge arresters

Medium Voltage surge arresters

High voltage surge arresters

Global Surge Arresters Market: By Application

Industrial applications

Commercial applications

Household applications

Global Surge Arresters Market: By geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East Africa



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

Table of Contents Covered In Surge Arresters Market Are:

Industry Overview: The first section of the research study touches on an overview of the global Surge Arresters market, market status and outlook, and product scope. Additionally, it provides highlights of key segments of the global Surge Arresters market, i.e. regional, type, and application segments.

Competition Analysis: Here, the report brings to light important mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, product or service differences, market concentration rate, the competitive status of the global Surge Arresters market, and market size by player.

Company Profiles and Key Data: This section deals with the company profiling of leading players of the global Surge Arresters market on the basis of revenue, products, business, and other factors mentioned earlier.

Market Size by Type and Application: Besides offering a deep analysis of the size of the global Surge Arresters market by type and application, this section provides a study on top end users or consumers and potential applications.

North America Market: Here, the report explains the changes in the market size of North America by application and player.

Europe Market: This section of the report shows how the size of the Europe market will change in the next few years.

China Market: It gives analysis of the China market and its size for all the years of the forecast period.

Rest of Asia Pacific Market: The Rest of Asia Pacific market is analyzed in quite some detail here on the basis of application and player.

Central and South America Market: The report explains the changes in the size of the Central and South America market by player and application.

MEA Market: This section shows how the size of the MEA market will change during the course of the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: Here, the report deals with the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities of the global Surge Arresters market. This section also includes the Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Research Findings and Conclusion: It gives powerful recommendations for new as well as established players for securing a position of strength in the global Surge Arresters market.

Methodology and Data Source: This section includes the authors list, a disclaimer, research approach, and data sources.

Research Methodology of Surge Arresters

QY Research uses trustworthy primary and secondary research sources to compile its reports. It also relies on latest research techniques to prepare highly detailed and accurate research studies such as this one here. It uses data triangulation, top down and bottom up approaches, and advanced research processes to come out with comprehensive and industry-best market research reports.