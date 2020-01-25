Surfboard Market Insights Analysis 2017 to 2026

Analysis of the Surfboard Market

According to a new market study, the Surfboard Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017 to 2026. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Surfboard Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Surfboard Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Surfboard Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=422

Important doubts related to the Surfboard Market addressed in the report

How are the market players adopting to the evolving regulatory landscape?

Which region is likely to witness the maximum growth in terms of value and share over the forecast period 2017 to 2026?

How has progress in technology impacted the Surfboard Market?

What marketing or promotional strategies are likely to pay dividends in the long run?

In the current scenario, which company accounts for the maximum market share in region 1?

The presented study dissects the Surfboard Market into different segments including, region, application, end uses, and more. The Y-o-Y growth of each market segment is accurately tracked and depicted in the report supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.

Key takeaways from the report:

Past and projected market trends related to the Surfboard Market

Accurate analysis of the impact of regulatory and government policies on the Surfboard Market

A detailed assessment of the growth opportunities and market drivers

Region-wise analysis of the Surfboard Market landscape

Market share, size, and value of each region

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=422

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape section of the surfboard market report, readers can find a dashboard view of the market players operating in the global landscape of the surfboard market. The section also delivers information on the company profiles that covers product offerings, market size, global presence and notable developments of the key surfboard market players.

Few of the profiled players in the surfboard market include Channel Islands Surfboards, Firewire Surfboards, GSI, Agit Global, BIC Sports, Billabong International, BruSurf, Greco Surf, Hydenshapes, Infinity Surfboards, Keeper Sports Products, Mt Woodgee Surfboards, NSP, Yuan Sports, and Quiksilver.

Manufacturers in the surfboard market are leveraging multiple marketing approaches to increase sales revenue. The surfboard marketplace is also witnessing a significant number of acquisition activities among prominent players.

In September 2018, Channel Island Surfboard opened a new store in Santa Monica. The company also initiated a partnership with Stab and Dane Reynolds to screen Channel’s new surf film which gave exposure to its 10 tripped out surfboards, including the latest Neck Beard 2 model.

In April 2018, Boardriders, Inc., a global action sports and lifestyle company completed the acquisition of Billabong International Limited, a leading provider of surfboards. The acquisition is aimed at establishing one of the leading action sports company with an extensive reach of e-commerce platform and retail stores.

In November 2018, BIC Group received an offer from Tahe Outdoors to acquire BIC Sports, BIC’s water sports subsidiary which is a pioneering player in the surfing, kayaking, junior racing dinghies and stand up paddleboarding.

For full coverage of the competitive landscape, get in touch with our experts.

Definition

A surfboard is an elongated platform used in the sport of surfing. The surfboard has a light-weight yet sturdy structure that supports an individual standing on it while riding the ocean wave. Originally designed from wood, modern surfboards are made of polyurethane or polystyrene foam. Different types of surfboards including shortboard, longboard, funboards, foam board and others can be found in the surfboard market.

About the Report

Fact.MR has compiled a report on the surfboard market and published a report titled, “Surfboard Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2026.” The report covers all the important insights, market drivers, trends, challenges and future opportunities prevailing in the surfboard market.

Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the surfboard market report covers information on all the important market facets and answer some of the bemusing questions of the business professional interested in the surfboard market.

Considering distinct demand from specific regions, which region will present good opportunities for the surfboard market during the forecast period?

Which material of the surfboard is expected to witness high demand in surfboard market during the forecast period?

Which sales channel is highly preferred by buyers for the purchase of surfboards in the surfboard market?

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=422

Why Opt for FMR?

24/7 Customer Service for domestic and international clients

Customized reports in accord with the requirement of our clients

Delivered quality reports to clients from over 50 countries

Methodical and up to date market research process

Country-specific research available

About Us

Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.

Contact Us

Suite 9884, 27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353-1-6111-593