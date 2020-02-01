Surfboard Market: Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2017 to 2026

New Study on the Surfboard Market by FMR

Fact.MR lately Published a market research which sheds light on the development prospects of the Surfboard Market.

According to the report, that the Surfboard Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the specified timeframe.

Resourceful Insights enclosed from the report:

• Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of this global Surfboard Market

• In-depth evaluation of the advertising, sales, promotional Strategies embraced by market participants

• The existence of different players in The Surfboard Market

• A thorough evaluation of the supply-demand trends in different Regions

• Manufacturing/production prowess of various players working in the Surfboard Market

The aggressive outlook Section provides information related to the different businesses working in the current Surfboard Market landscape. Supply channels of every business, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and the industry share is discussed in the report.

The Market report addresses the following questions regarding the Surfboard Market:

1. What is the value of the global Surfboard Market in 2019?

2. Which area is expected to present a Array of opportunities to Market players in the sector?

3. Which marketplace trends are likely to accelerate the development of The Surfboard Market in the upcoming years?

4. Which end-use business is expected to maintain the maximum market Share in the market that is Surfboard ?

5. What are In the industry?

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape section of the surfboard market report, readers can find a dashboard view of the market players operating in the global landscape of the surfboard market. The section also delivers information on the company profiles that covers product offerings, market size, global presence and notable developments of the key surfboard market players.

Few of the profiled players in the surfboard market include Channel Islands Surfboards, Firewire Surfboards, GSI, Agit Global, BIC Sports, Billabong International, BruSurf, Greco Surf, Hydenshapes, Infinity Surfboards, Keeper Sports Products, Mt Woodgee Surfboards, NSP, Yuan Sports, and Quiksilver.

Manufacturers in the surfboard market are leveraging multiple marketing approaches to increase sales revenue. The surfboard marketplace is also witnessing a significant number of acquisition activities among prominent players.

In September 2018, Channel Island Surfboard opened a new store in Santa Monica. The company also initiated a partnership with Stab and Dane Reynolds to screen Channel’s new surf film which gave exposure to its 10 tripped out surfboards, including the latest Neck Beard 2 model.

In April 2018, Boardriders, Inc., a global action sports and lifestyle company completed the acquisition of Billabong International Limited, a leading provider of surfboards. The acquisition is aimed at establishing one of the leading action sports company with an extensive reach of e-commerce platform and retail stores.

In November 2018, BIC Group received an offer from Tahe Outdoors to acquire BIC Sports, BIC’s water sports subsidiary which is a pioneering player in the surfing, kayaking, junior racing dinghies and stand up paddleboarding.

For full coverage of the competitive landscape, get in touch with our experts.

Definition

A surfboard is an elongated platform used in the sport of surfing. The surfboard has a light-weight yet sturdy structure that supports an individual standing on it while riding the ocean wave. Originally designed from wood, modern surfboards are made of polyurethane or polystyrene foam. Different types of surfboards including shortboard, longboard, funboards, foam board and others can be found in the surfboard market.

About the Report

Fact.MR has compiled a report on the surfboard market and published a report titled, “Surfboard Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2026.” The report covers all the important insights, market drivers, trends, challenges and future opportunities prevailing in the surfboard market.

Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the surfboard market report covers information on all the important market facets and answer some of the bemusing questions of the business professional interested in the surfboard market.

Considering distinct demand from specific regions, which region will present good opportunities for the surfboard market during the forecast period?

Which material of the surfboard is expected to witness high demand in surfboard market during the forecast period?

Which sales channel is highly preferred by buyers for the purchase of surfboards in the surfboard market?

Detailed Table Of Contents is covered in this Surfboard Market report:

Chapter 1 Surfboard Market – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Surfboard Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Surfboard Market Taxonomy

2.1.2 Surfboard Market Definition

2.2 Surfboard Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast, 2017 to 2026

22.3 Surfboard Market: Macroeconomic Factors

2.3.1 Economic Outlook

2.3.2 Profitability of Enterprises

2.3.3 Inflation and Deflation

2.3.4 Supply chain Issues

2.4 Surfboard Market Dynamics

2.5 Supply Chain

2.6 Cost Structure

2.7 Pricing Analysis

2.8 Strategy and Analysis

2.9 List of Distributors

2.10 Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

2.11 Competitive Assessment and Technology Trends in Future

Chapter 3 Surfboard Market Analysis and Forecast By Type

3.1 Surfboard Market Size and Forecast By Type, 2017 to 2026

3.1.1.1 Revenue (US$ Mn) Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

Chapter 4 Surfboard Market Analysis and Forecast By Design

4.1 Surfboard Market Size and Forecast By Design, 2017 to 2026

Chapter 5 Surfboard Market Analysis and Forecast By Region

5.1 Surfboard Market Size and Forecast, 2017 to 2026

Chapter 6 Company Profile

Chapter 7 Disclaimer and Contact information

