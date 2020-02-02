Surfactants Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Stepan Company, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Surfactants Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Surfactants market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Surfactants market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Surfactants players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Surfactants industry situations. According to the research, the Surfactants market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Surfactants market.

Global Surfactants Market was valued at USD 31.15 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 43.03 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.11 % from 2018 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Surfactants Market include:

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Stepan Company

Evonik Industries AG

Kao Corporation

The Proctor & Gamble Company

Clariant

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co

Solvay S.A.