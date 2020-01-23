Surfactant Market Product scope, Demand and Supply, Forecasts to 2024

The Recently Published Global Surfactant Market Research Study With More Than 100 Industry Informative Desk And Figures Spread Through Pages And Easy To Understand Detailed TOC On Surfactant Market.

The global surfactants market demand was 15,641.7 kilotons in 2014. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2025

Top Companies In The Global Surfactant Market:

BASF, Clariant, Stepan, Huntsman, Solvay, Zanyu Technology, Lion, Sasol, Resun-Auway, Evonik, Unger, Aarti Industries, Tianjin Angel Chemicals, DowDuPont, Croda, Kao, Guangzhou DX Chemical, Sinolight, AkzoNobel, Flower’s Song Fine Chemical, And Others

Rising bio-based product demand particularly in Europe and North America is expected to fuel the overall market over the forecast period. Consumer awareness along with government support towards bio-based product manufacturing and consumption is estimated to foster the industry growth.

Surfactants are mostly used to decrease the surface tension between any two liquids or a solid and a liquid in the form of emulsifiers, detergents, wetting agents, dispersants, or foaming agents. They find application in several end-use industries such as petroleum, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and cosmetics. Continuous development in the sectors is anticipated to benefit the industry over the next seven years.

Low raw material prices along with lesser production costs are projected to help penetration over the forecasts period. Surfactants provide stability and viscosity to foam and emulsion. This is further predicted to drive the demand for the product from several end-user industries over the next seven years.

Anionic Surfactant

Cationic Surfactant

Amphoteric Surfactant

Nonionic Surfactant

Detergent

Textile

Cosmetics

Mining

Paint & Coating

Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (Usa, Canada, And Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Uk, Russia, And Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, And Southeast Asia).

