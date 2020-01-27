Surface Roughness Measurement Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Surface Roughness Measurement market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Surface Roughness Measurement market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

key developments that have housed the global surface roughness measurement market are:

Carl Zeis is a leading company within the global surface roughness measurement market, and it acquired around 60% shares of another key entity named Steinbichler Optotechnik GmbH. This acquisition can help Carl Zeis in enhancing its capabilities in optical measuring systems which shall in turn fetch larger revenues for them.

Mahr Group, Germany has launched new products while acquiring co-existing firms. This strategy has offered dual benefits to the company in the form of increased saled and a larger consumer base.

Global Surface Roughness Measurement Market: Growth Drivers

Need for Improved Measurements in Automotive Sector

The global demand within the surface roughness measurement market has increased over the past decade. Several factors pertaining to the automotive industry are attributable for the stellar growth of the market. The need for maintaining a threshold level of smoothness for several manufacturing operations in the automotive sector has emerged as a key driver of demand within the global surface roughness measurement market.

Growth of Power and Energy Sectors

The global surface roughness measurement market has also accumulated voluminous amount of revenues due to advancements in the energy sector. The need for surface roughness measurement in the power industry is another key dynamic of market growth.

Global Surface Roughness Measurement Market: Regional Outlook

The global surface roughness measurement can be regionally segmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The surface roughness measurement market in Latin America is expanding with advancements in several key end-user industries.

The global surface roughness measurement market can be segmented as:

By Component

Probes

Software cameras

Lighting equipment

By Surface Type

2D

3D

For regional segment, the following regions in the Surface Roughness Measurement market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

