Surface Preparation Machines Market – Competitive Dynamics, Trends, Forecast 2027

Surface preparation is a method used to enhance the adhesive strength of a surface. The surface preparation process cleans the surface (either metallic or non-metallic) as well as provides a proactive coating. Surface preparation comprise a group of machines or equipment that can be used to correct flooring imperfections on any type of surface, either metallic or non-metallic. Surface preparation machines are used to remove floor stains and to correct flooring imperfections.

Surface preparation machines are of various types: concrete scarifiers, floor polishing machine, floor grinder, tile removers, scabblers, and shot blasters etc. Several methods are used for surface preparation, such as, chemical cleaning (SSPC-SP1), tool cleaning (tool cleaning is of two types: hand tool cleaning (SSPC-SP 2) and power tool cleaning (SSPC-SP 3), high-low or combinational pressure water cleaning (SSPC-SP 12), and abrasive blast cleaning (SSPC-SP5 / NACE 1 from SSPC-SP11 / NACE 5).

Surface Preparation Machines Market–Competitive Landscape

In June 2019, Marco Group International acquired Canada based Manus Abrasive Systems Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of surface preparation equipment.

In January 2018, Marco Group International, a manufacturer of surface preparation equipment, acquired JAD Equipment Co., an Ohio based company and distributor of surface preparation equipment.

Husqvarna Group

Incorporated in 1689, Husqvarna Group is based in Sweden, Europe. The company has expertise in manufacturing surface preparation equipment. It offers tools for surface preparation, tools for power trowels, diamond blades for masonry and tile sawing, and diamond tools for wall sawing, floor sawing, early entry sawing, handheld cutting, drilling, and angle grinders.

Rust-Oleum Corporation

Established in 1921, Rust-Oleum Corporation is based in Illinois, United States. The company is a manufacturer of surface preparation machines for protective paints, cleaning, wood stain, and coatings for home and industrial use. The company offers solutions according to industry. The company is a subsidiary company of RPM International, Inc.

Marco Group International, Inc.

Founded in 1944, Marco Group International, Inc. is based in Iowa, United States. The company possesses expertise in the manufacturing of surface preparation tools for surface preparation and proactive coating industries. The company is ISO 9001:2008 certified by Intertek Testing Services. The company provides various equipment for blasting, coating, vacuums, and safety and dust collectors. It also provides repair and modernization services.