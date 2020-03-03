Surface Active Agents Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Surface Active Agents Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The surface active agents market consist of sales of surface active agents and related services for usage in detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants in order to lower the surface tension. Surface active agents are majorly used in industries such as pharmaceutical, oil & gas, food & beverage, agriculture and clothes.

The global surface active agents market was worth $ 62.43 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and reach $98.28 billion by 2023.

The surface active agents market covered in this report is segmented by type into non-ionic surfactants, anionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, cationic surfactants. It is also segmented by application into household detergent, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaner, food processing, oilfield chemical, agricultural chemical, textile, plastic, paint & coating, adhesive and others.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Surface Active Agents market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Extra concentrated laundry detergents is becoming popular as it reduces water consumption. Companies are developing concentrated detergents which can save as much as 45 million gallons of water per year and also require less plastic for packaging and make transportation more energy-efficient. For example, Walmart’s goal is to cut 25% of the water from every dose of laundry detergent by 2018. For major companies manufacturing extra concentrated laundry detergents include Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Company and Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Some of the major players involved in the Surface Active Agents market are BASF SE, Clariant, Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Air Products and Chemicals (U.S.), E. I. DuPont de Nemours & Co (U.S.), Kao Corporation, Stepan Company, Ashland, Evonik Industries AG, Reliance Industries Ltd.

