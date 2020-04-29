Supply Chain Security Market is Booming Worldwide with Sensitech, Zeta Instruments, Testo

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Supply Chain Security’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sensitech, Inc. (United States),Orbcomm (United States),Testo (India),Rotronic Ag (Switzerland),Elpro-Buchs AG (Switzerland),Emerson Electric Co. (United States),Nietzsche Enterprise (China),NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands),Signatrol Ltd (United Kingdom),Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. (United States),Omega SA (Switzerland),Dickson (India),Zeta Instruments Inc. (United States),Oceasoft SA (France),The IMC Group Ltd (United Kingdom)

Supply chain security is defined as the supply chain management which is focused on minimizing risk for logistics, supply chain as well as transportation management system. The major threat related to supply chain security is manipulation, espionage, disruption, and others. Numerous benefit of investing in supply chain security such as personal security, transportation, and conveyance, faster clearance of goods, provision of more timely & accurate data, reduced theft & pilferage, physical security, easier identification of fraud & counterfeiting, among others.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Hardware, Software), Application (Food and Beverages, Retail, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Others), Organization Size (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Larger Enterprises)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

One of the Latest Trend of this Market is Increasing Usage of Big Data in order to ease the Supply Chain Analytics as well as the Emergence of a Closed-Loop Supply Chain

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing usage of volumes of business data being generated across various industries such as Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Retail, among others

Increasing Awareness about Advantages Offered by Supply Chain Security across the World

Restraints:

A major concern related to concerns over data security Problem in Enterprise

Issue related to Consumers are Increasingly Price Sensitive and Less Brand-Loyal

Opportunities:

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics market such as China, India, Brazil, among others

Rising Adoption of Supply Chain Security among Small and Medium Enterprises

Challenges:

The matter related to Lack of Skilled Workforce to Manage the Supply Chain Security Services

The problem regarding Low Adoption of Supply Chain Security Due to lack of Awareness in Some Enterprise

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Supply Chain Security market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Supply Chain Security various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Accelerator Pedal Sensor.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Water Purifier, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) —— USD1400

Global Global Supply Chain Security

Chapter Six: Global Global Supply Chain Security – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Water Purifier, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) —— USD1400

……………..

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Supply Chain Security market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Supply Chain Security market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Supply Chain Security market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

