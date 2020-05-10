Super Absorbent Resin Market Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2027

This report presents the worldwide Super Absorbent Resin market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Super Absorbent Resin Market:

Nippon Shokubhai

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Seika

BASF

Sanyo Chemical

LG Chemicals

Danson Technology

Quanzhou BLD Science Technology

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech

Zhejiang Satellite Petro-chemical

Boya Shuzhi

Weilong Polymer Material

Songwon Industrial

Demi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Starch-based SAP

Cellulose-based SAP

Acrylic Resin SAP

Others

Segment by Application

Baby Diaper

Adult Inconvenience Products

Feminine Hygiene

Others

