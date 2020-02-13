Super Absorbent Polymer Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors

Super absorbent polymers are the materials bearing excellent liquid absorbing properties that can exceed up to 500 times of its own weight even under pressure. The most often used raw material for industrial manufacture of SAPs are acrylic acid & its sodium or potassium salts as well as acrylamide. Global Super absorbent polymer market can be segmented based on type, application, method, and geography. It can be categorized as synthetic or natural type, in which natural SAPs are rigorously researched to develop environment friendly super absorbent polymers.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market was valued at $6,174 million in 2015, and is expected to garner $8,551 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2016 to 2022. The synthetic type held more than half of the global market in 2015.

Upsurge in adult population of developed nation and increase in requirement of diapers in developing countries are the major factors expected to drive the market growth. However, non-biodegradability of synthetic super absorbent polymers and volatility in its raw material prices are anticipated to hamper this growth. Rise in trend for bio-based personal care products and government efforts to promote cleanliness & use of personal disposable products are expected to create growth opportunities for various players in the market.

Bio-based Super absorbent polymers, such as polysaccharides & polyvinyl alcohol, are expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the analysis period, due to their remarkable properties such as biodegradability, better absorbability, organic nature, non-toxicity, and others. These are employed in different applications, primarily personal care, healthcare, agriculture & horticulture, and others including automotive, entertainment, construction, packaging, and industrial water.

In 2015, the synthetic type super absorbent polymers, especially sodium polyacrylate occupied major market in terms of revenue and is expected to do so during the forecast period as well. However, this trend is expected to decline to some extent during the forecast period, owing to the increase in inclination of consumers towards nature-based products and non-biodegradability of synthetic super absorbent polymers. The main application employing super absorbent polymer is personal care related products such as disposable adult incontinence products, sanitary napkins, diapers, nappy pads, and urinary bags. Moreover, the healthcare application segment accounted for second largest market share in 2015 in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Expanding population of developing nations, increase in adult population of developed nations, and upsurge in the development of healthcare industry are the factors responsible for fastest growth of personal care and healthcare segments of overall applications. Asia-Pacific is a leader in global super absorbent polymers market due to high growth rate of population and increase in disposable income. Increase in focus of manufacturers & consumers on bio-derived super absorbent polymers has led to rigorous R&D, thus resulting in a large number of patents published in the recent years.

Key findings of the study

Natural Super absorbent polymers are expected to develop at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Healthcare is anticipated to be the fastest developing application segment, in value terms, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to be the dominant shareholder, with more than one-third share of the global super absorbent polymers market, with highest CAGR of 5.3% in terms of revenue.

The baby diaper segment of personal care application occupied the major market share in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Sodium polyacrylate, a synthetic super absorbent polymer, accounted for around two-thirds of the market share of synthetic super absorbent polymers, in 2015.

Gel polymerization production method accounted for major market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period

In 2015, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively accounted for more than half of the global super absorbent polymers market, with lucrative CAGR and are expected to continue this trend. This is due to upsurge in population and rise in disposable income, specifically in China, India, Brazil, and other developing economies. Growth in urbanization & industrialization majorly mark the development of the market in Asia-Pacific.

Major companies profiled in this report are BASF SE, Demi Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Formosa Plastics Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., San-Dia Polymers, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Yixing Danson Technology.

