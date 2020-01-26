Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market to Register Steady Growth During 2019 – 2029

Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market Assessment

The Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019. With a moderate CAGR of xx% throughout the historic period, the Sugarcane Based PET Bottles market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of xx% over the foreseeable timeframe 2019 – 2029. In this research study, 2018 is considered as the base year.

The Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. Important product-wise segments covered contain product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. Key end uses enclosed are end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.

The Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Synopsis of recent R&D activities implemented by each Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market player

Segmentation of the Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments

Factors (Positive and Negative) affecting the growth of the Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market

Comprehensive analysis of the impacts of the growth of relevant industries

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market players

The Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market research answers the following questions:

Which country in region is expected to hold the largest share by 2019?

How are the players overcoming the challenges associated with the Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market?

What modifications are the Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market players performing to receive regulatory approvals in specific regions?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors impacting the Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market?

What is future prospect of Sugarcane Based PET Bottles in end use segment?

A thorough primary and secondary research has been performed to extract the nuts and bolts of the Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market. Various service providers, implementation vendors and research in different departments of all gamut of companies were approached to provide a clear-cut picture of the market structure. Further, DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used to offer the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market.

key players have started investing in finding an alternate solution for single-use plastic. Along with this, key regulations on plastic use and food contact material are responsible for new opportunities for the growth of sugarcane based PET bottles. For instance, the ban of ‘White Pollutant’ such as thermocol, and plastics in China results in a new market development of biodegradable sugarcane based PET bottles in the Asia Pacific.

Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market: Regional Overview

The global market of sugarcane based PET bottles is lead by North America. It is witness that, the demand for sugarcane PET bottles is surging into the United States due to its strength and eco-friendly material source.

Along with this, potential growth of this market is expected in Canada. The Asia Pacific region is accounted for the fasted growing region and contributing to a significant boost for sugarcane based PET bottles market. The low production cost and abundant availability of raw material such as sugar and molasses in this region are the key success factors for flourishing this market. India and China are the leading markets in this region. The demand for sugarcane based PET bottles is bolstering in Europe due to government regulations for using nondegradable single-use plastics bottles. Lucrative opportunities for sugarcane based PET bottles market are expected in developed markets such as France and the U.K. In Latin America, Brazil is a mature market where steady growth for sugarcane based PET bottles is expected. On the other side, Mexico is the emerging market and exponential growth of the sugarcane based PET bottles market is estimated. In the Middle East and Africa region moderate growth for sugarcane based PET bottles is observed.

Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market: Key Players

The key players of sugarcane based PET bottles market are given below:

Raepak Ltd.

Maynard & Harris Plastics – RPC Group

Kaufman Container

VeganBottle

Pretium Packaging

Owing to the increasing demand among consumers and the benefits of using biodegradable PET bottles, it is witness that many new players are entering the market. This includes startups, small and medium scale industries, and other key players which contributes to significant revenue generation in the global market.

Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market: Recent Developments and Trends

On 7th February 2019, Pretium Packaging initiated biobased sports nutrition bottle line. The company is manufacturing bottles using sugarcane based polyethylene.

On 1st March 2018, RPC M&H Plastics won Innovative Showcase Award 2018 in Packaging Innovations at Birmingham for flexible tubes bottles manufactured from sugarcane biopolymer.

On 3rd December, a South Africa based company, Air Water Company initiated manufacturing of 100% biodegradable bottles manufactured from sugar cane fiber and polylactic acid. As per the Founder and CEO of AIrwater Mr. Ray De Vries, if sugarcane bottle is kept for decomposition, then the bottle will disappear in 150 days and will be converted into nutrients for the soil. Furthermore, is the sugarcane based PET bottle is burn then it will result into nontoxic energy fuel.

On 23 August 2018, a Brazil-based petrochemical company United Caps and Braskem have collaborated with United CAPS for manufacturing sugarcane based plastic closures for bottles.

The Sugarcane based PET Bottles Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

