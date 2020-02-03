Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2019 – 2029

In 2029, the Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Sugarcane Based PET Bottles market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019 – 2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

key players have started investing in finding an alternate solution for single-use plastic. Along with this, key regulations on plastic use and food contact material are responsible for new opportunities for the growth of sugarcane based PET bottles. For instance, the ban of ‘White Pollutant’ such as thermocol, and plastics in China results in a new market development of biodegradable sugarcane based PET bottles in the Asia Pacific.

Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market: Regional Overview

The global market of sugarcane based PET bottles is lead by North America. It is witness that, the demand for sugarcane PET bottles is surging into the United States due to its strength and eco-friendly material source.

Along with this, potential growth of this market is expected in Canada. The Asia Pacific region is accounted for the fasted growing region and contributing to a significant boost for sugarcane based PET bottles market. The low production cost and abundant availability of raw material such as sugar and molasses in this region are the key success factors for flourishing this market. India and China are the leading markets in this region. The demand for sugarcane based PET bottles is bolstering in Europe due to government regulations for using nondegradable single-use plastics bottles. Lucrative opportunities for sugarcane based PET bottles market are expected in developed markets such as France and the U.K. In Latin America, Brazil is a mature market where steady growth for sugarcane based PET bottles is expected. On the other side, Mexico is the emerging market and exponential growth of the sugarcane based PET bottles market is estimated. In the Middle East and Africa region moderate growth for sugarcane based PET bottles is observed.

Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market: Key Players

The key players of sugarcane based PET bottles market are given below:

Raepak Ltd.

Maynard & Harris Plastics – RPC Group

Kaufman Container

VeganBottle

Pretium Packaging

Owing to the increasing demand among consumers and the benefits of using biodegradable PET bottles, it is witness that many new players are entering the market. This includes startups, small and medium scale industries, and other key players which contributes to significant revenue generation in the global market.

Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market: Recent Developments and Trends

On 7th February 2019, Pretium Packaging initiated biobased sports nutrition bottle line. The company is manufacturing bottles using sugarcane based polyethylene.

On 1st March 2018, RPC M&H Plastics won Innovative Showcase Award 2018 in Packaging Innovations at Birmingham for flexible tubes bottles manufactured from sugarcane biopolymer.

On 3rd December, a South Africa based company, Air Water Company initiated manufacturing of 100% biodegradable bottles manufactured from sugar cane fiber and polylactic acid. As per the Founder and CEO of AIrwater Mr. Ray De Vries, if sugarcane bottle is kept for decomposition, then the bottle will disappear in 150 days and will be converted into nutrients for the soil. Furthermore, is the sugarcane based PET bottle is burn then it will result into nontoxic energy fuel.

On 23 August 2018, a Brazil-based petrochemical company United Caps and Braskem have collaborated with United CAPS for manufacturing sugarcane based plastic closures for bottles.

The Sugarcane based PET Bottles Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Research Methodology of Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market Report

The Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Sugarcane Based PET Bottles Market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.

