Sucralose Market Future Trends Landscape 2018 – 2028

Global Sucralose Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing demand for dairy and bakery products as well as beverages such as cold drinks and colas are the primary drivers of the sucralose market. The artificial sugar is not only exponentially sweeter than other alternatives, it also aids to high shelf-life of the manufactured food products. Sucralose is stable under heat and also has a broad range of pH conditions, which makes it ideal for baking. When compared with other low-calorie sweeteners, sucralose has better chemical stability, offers strong taste, and is safe.

Sucralose has gained approvals for usage from a number of International and National food safety regulatory bodies including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Union’s Scientific Committee on Food, and Canadian Diabetes Association. The FDA conducted more than 110 tests to adjudge the toxic effects of sucralose over human and animals and not adverse effects were detected.

Global Sucralose Market: Market Potential

Sucralose is a no-calorie sweetener, which means it causes or assists dental cavities. This is a strong new opportunity for food and beverage producers to lure their younger customers. Sucralose ideally meets the requirements of children products such as candies, breakfast bars, and canned fruit juices and soft drinks. In addition to that, diabetic patients are opting for sucralose because it does not affect insulin levels. Some of the research studies have also stressed on the benefits of sucralose in terms of weight loss, although various others have countered that. On the back of radical rise of social media, consumers are now more informed and trying out new alternatives to traditional sugar.

Global Sucralose Market: Regional Analysis

This report has explored the demand potential of sucralose across all regions and countries, with a solitary aspiration to highlight the territories that major players can expand into and make greater profits. Some of the countries studies under this report are India, China, the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, South Africa, Spain, and Poland. Currently, the U.S. is dominating the demand from North America, which continues to be the key region in terms of demand potential.

Global Sucralose Market: Competitive Landscape

Niutang, Eastern Food Chem Co. Ltd., Evolva Holding, JK Sucralose, Galam Ltd., Amalgamated Sugar. Co., Nutrasweet.Co, SaIngredion Inc., and Beckmann-Kenko GmbH are some of the notable companies currently ahead of the curve in this market.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Sucralose market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

