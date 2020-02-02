Substation Automation Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- ABB, Siemens AG, General Electric, Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Substation Automation Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Substation Automation market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Substation Automation market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Substation Automation players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Substation Automation industry situations. According to the research, the Substation Automation market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Substation Automation market.

Global Substation Automation Market was valued at USD 114.14 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 171.18 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Substation Automation Market include:

ABB

Siemens AG

General Electric

Cisco Systems

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation PLC

Honeywell International

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Novatech