Subsea Pumps Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2024

Subsea Pumps Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

competitive landscape, which includes company market share analysis and market attractiveness analysis, has been also provided in this report. The report also provides detailed industry analysis of the global subsea pumps market with the help of PorterÃ¢â¬â¢s Five Forces model. This model helps understand the five major factors that affect the industry structure and profitability in the global subsea pumps market. Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition are the forces analyzed through the model.



The study also includes the value chain of the global subsea pumps market, which provides a glimpse of the upstream, midstream, and downstream players involved in the business as well as their interaction with end-users of subsea pumps. Company market share analysis has been conducted considering the company-wise revenue and upcoming subsea pump projects by the company. The attractiveness analysis involves benchmarking and ranking each product and region on the basis of numerous parameters. The parameters selected are likely to significantly affect demand for each product in the current scenario as well as in the near future.



The product and application segment analysis has been done, both on a global and regional level. The overall subsea pumps market, based on the product, has been segmented into helico-axial, electrical submersible pump (ESP), centrifugal, and others. The other segment includes twin screw, hybrid, and counter-axial subsea pumps. The primary applications of subsea pumps identified in this market study include subsea boosting, subsea separation, subsea compression, and subsea injection.



Key participants in the global subsea pumps market include FMC Technologies, Inc., Aker Solutions ASA, OneSubsea, General Electric Company, and Baker Hughes Incorporated. Other key players included in the report are Flowserve Corporation, ITT Bornemann GmbH, SPX Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., and Leistritz AG. This report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.

Global Subsea Pumps Market: Product Segment Helico-axial Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) Centrifugal Others (Twin Screw, Hybrid and Counter-axial)



Global Subsea Pumps Market: Application Segment Subsea Boosting Subsea Separation Subsea Compression Subsea Injection



Global Subsea Pumps Market: Regional Segment North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA) Latin America



